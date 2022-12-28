Auto shops slammed with repairs following winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Auto and collision shops are slammed with repairs this holiday season.

Many of the auto shops in Evansville, like D. Patrick Collision Center, say tow drop offs coupled with the need for auto repairs is high.

One D Patrick Collision Center manager, Bryan Mockabee, says they receive about four tow-ins per week.

Mockabee says the influx of vehicles being towed-in only causes more problems for the body shop.

Drivers often complain about how extensive the wait for repairs can be, officials say with the numerous supply chain problems there is little they can do about it.

“The issues are, is that there are supply chain interruptions, some what from transportation, also the availability of materials whether that be certain metals or microchips,” said D. Patrick Body Shop Manager, Erin O’Daniel.

Countless auto shops in Evansville say vehicles that need repairs could sit at the shop anywhere from 3 weeks to 3 months.

Mockabee says they’ve had some cars in their shop for almost 6 months now, waiting on something as little as a belt buckle.

“You have complicated delivery problems due to a shortage of things like shipping containers and actually the availability of ships,” said O’Daniel. “And currently in the United States you have a shortage of trucks and truck drivers.

D. Patrick Collision Center managers say drivers should bear with them, as they are doing the best they can and are working with the limited resources they have.

The supply chain hasn’t been the same since the start of the pandemic, and auto shops say they are unsure when things will be back to normal, until then the long repair wait lists will continue.

