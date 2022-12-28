Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Auto shops slammed with repairs following winter storm

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Auto and collision shops are slammed with repairs this holiday season.

Many of the auto shops in Evansville, like D. Patrick Collision Center, say tow drop offs coupled with the need for auto repairs is high.

One D Patrick Collision Center manager, Bryan Mockabee, says they receive about four tow-ins per week.

Mockabee says the influx of vehicles being towed-in only causes more problems for the body shop.

Drivers often complain about how extensive the wait for repairs can be, officials say with the numerous supply chain problems there is little they can do about it.

“The issues are, is that there are supply chain interruptions, some what from transportation, also the availability of materials whether that be certain metals or microchips,” said D. Patrick Body Shop Manager, Erin O’Daniel.

Countless auto shops in Evansville say vehicles that need repairs could sit at the shop anywhere from 3 weeks to 3 months.

Mockabee says they’ve had some cars in their shop for almost 6 months now, waiting on something as little as a belt buckle.

“You have complicated delivery problems due to a shortage of things like shipping containers and actually the availability of ships,” said O’Daniel. “And currently in the United States you have a shortage of trucks and truck drivers.

D. Patrick Collision Center managers say drivers should bear with them, as they are doing the best they can and are working with the limited resources they have.

The supply chain hasn’t been the same since the start of the pandemic, and auto shops say they are unsure when things will be back to normal, until then the long repair wait lists will continue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

Latest News

Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated
Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated