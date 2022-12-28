After the bitter cold, December to end on a warm note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today we saw high temperatures near 50°, and that’s not the warmest we’ll see this coming week.

Overnight we’ll trade in today’s sunny conditions for clouds. Tomorrow our temperature should rise to around 57° and we’re expecting it to be mostly dry until the nighttime hours when rain will move into the tri-state.

Friday’s high temperature will also rise to around 57° but we’re looking at an 80% chance of rain that day compared to 20% tomorrow. Rain should fall in different places throughout the day Friday, and there’s even a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Going into the weekend and the start of next week, there will be more rainy days as the temperature nears, and at times exceeds, 60°.

