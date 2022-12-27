Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Slick roads this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow early.

Issues again this morning for those trying to catch a flight.

Experts say It’ll be another rough day with more canceled flights and weather woes.

New on sunrise, several emergency crews were busy overnight in those cold temps.

Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies responded to a garage fire in Henderson County.

The countdown is on as the next mega millions drawing is tonight. That jackpot currently sits at $565 million.

