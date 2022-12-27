Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Slick roads this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow early.

Issues again this morning for those trying to catch a flight.

Experts say It’ll be another rough day with more canceled flights and weather woes.

New on sunrise, several emergency crews were busy overnight in those cold temps.

Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies responded to a garage fire in Henderson County.

The countdown is on as the next mega millions drawing is tonight. That jackpot currently sits at $565 million.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise headlines here.

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts
The day after Christmas looks like snow day for many
Post-Christmas snow brings cleanups and entertainment