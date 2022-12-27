TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP responding to crash on I-69, both northbound lanes closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69.

According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash has closed both northbound lanes.

Ringle also says that call came in with injuries. Four vehicles are involved, including a semi. One person is being taken to the hospital.

Officials say the crash was caused by icy road conditions.

