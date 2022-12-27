Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP responding to crash on I-69, both northbound lanes closed

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69.

According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash has closed both northbound lanes.

Ringle also says that call came in with injuries. Four vehicles are involved, including a semi. One person is being taken to the hospital.

Officials say the crash was caused by icy road conditions.

Our 14 news team is working to learn more, and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down...
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday
Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi