Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dashing through the snow, shoppers made their way to local stores the day after Christmas not only to pick up things they needed, but to exchange those gifts they might not have needed.

We wanted to know what brought shoppers like Micah Worsdorfer and Ariana Hillman out of their homes and into the cold.

“Pretty much exchanging stuff that was too big, and then being cheap and getting cash back and using my gift card for it,” says Worsdorfer, “can’t complain.”

“Well, mom, you know, I told her what I needed and the right size, but she got me the wrong size,” Hillman explains, “so, I’m just here exchanging and getting the right thing.”

Even with the prospect of some cash back or the right size on the table, the roads have still been slick in some spots, and it’s still well-below freezing.

So why not wait even one more day to return and exchange?

“I’m a person that likes to get things over with, and plus I’m studying for my CompTIA exam, so this is the perfect time to get that stuff over with and get back to studying, you know?” says Hillman.

“I didn’t think a lot of people would be out here, and I was right, and I have four-wheel drive, so I can’t complain,” says Worsdorfer

Worsdorfer explained that this process the day after Christmas has a little more strategy behind it than simply just getting new sizes on gifts.

“Two shirts for sure didn’t come back with me, but then bought two other shirts that did,” says Worsdorfer, “obviously, holidays were tight, so I needed the cash for it instead of the gift card.”

With cash and the correct sizes in hand, she and Hillman joined the many others just like them, leaving the store today happier, but just as cold, as when they entered.

Despite some slick roads and snow falling off-and-on throughout the day, local shoppers were husting and bustling right after the holidays all day.

