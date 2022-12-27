Post-Christmas snow brings cleanups and entertainment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people are spending the day after Christmas shoveling and plowing snow.

PMG landscapers, Zachary Wagemann, and his colleagues spent their morning clearing the YWCA parking lot.

“We’re now in a time where everything’s increased through inflation and not as many people or business partners have been blessed with the extra funds,” said Wagemann. “The work is hard to come by and if is you’re penny pinching so anyway we can get out to help.”

Wagemann says snow may be pretty, but its pretty dangerous sitting out on the roads.

He’s lived through ‘very bad’ car accidents caused by snow and ice that could’ve ended fatally, Wagemann says it means a lot to him knowing he and his team can help men, women and children stay safe by clearing roadways.

Some people in Evansville are spending their day after Christmas dashing through the snow on Reitz Hill.

Erika Roth, a student home for the holidays, says spending quality time with her siblings is the highlight of their time at the snow hill.

“We all love together like it’s hard to do that inside indoors when we all have our different hobbies, and stuff like that we don’t always get along but out here it seems like it’s always a good time,” said Roth.

The Roth family got the chance to bring their husky out to Reitz Hill too.

Roth says she thinks their dog had more fun in the snow than they did.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.