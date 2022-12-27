Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall

New Irish Pub opening in Fall of 2023
New Irish Pub opening in Fall of 2023(Joshua Pietrowski)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Irish Pub is coming to downtown Evansville.

Evansville business owners Joshua Pietrowski, Scott Schymik, and Alan Braun are teaming up to open Hartigan’s Irish Pub.

It’s set to open in the fall in the Strouse’s building next to Peephole Bar & Grill.

The owners say it will be more of an authentic Irish Pub with a genuine Irish and English menu and at least 20 beers on tap.

They are keeping some of their ideas for the space under wraps for now, but will document their progress on social media.

We’re speaking with Pietrowski and Schymik Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll hear from them later on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

Latest News

Aurora Evansville closed due to burst pipe
Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated
20-year-old Davion Perez
Man arrested after stabbing in Owensboro, police say
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line