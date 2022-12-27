New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Irish Pub is coming to downtown Evansville.

Evansville business owners Joshua Pietrowski, Scott Schymik, and Alan Braun are teaming up to open Hartigan’s Irish Pub.

It’s set to open in the fall in the Strouse’s building next to Peephole Bar & Grill.

The owners say it will be more of an authentic Irish Pub with a genuine Irish and English menu and at least 20 beers on tap.

They are keeping some of their ideas for the space under wraps for now, but will document their progress on social media.

We’re speaking with Pietrowski and Schymik Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll hear from them later on 14 News.

