Man arrested after stabbing in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street in reference to an assault Monday night.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man who told them he was in an argument with someone and had stabbed him.

Police say they found the victim in the 1000 block of West 7th Street with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, 20-year-old Davion Perez was arrested and is being charged with first degree assault.

20-year-old Davion Perez (Owensboro Police Department)

