Henderson Co. girls basketball coach celebrates 800th win

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - History was made in Henderson County over the weekend.

Colonels head girls basketball coach, Jeff Haile, celebrated his 800th victory after their win on Thursday against Washington.

Haile’s win against Washington makes him the 2nd coach in the history of Kentucky Girls’ High School Basketball to reach the milestone.

The Colonels will play Gibson Southern, on Wednesday, for their first of two games in the Paul Loggan Memorial Basketball Invitational at North Central High School in Indianapolis.

