Haithcock named OVC Co-Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball senior forward Hannah Haithcock has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Co-Player of the Week.

According to a press release, the OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors.

Officials say the player of the week award is the first of the season for Haithcock and the third for USI.

The press release states Haithcock also represented USI on the 2022-23 Preseason All-OVC team.

In earning the honor, Haithcock posted a career-high 24 points and tied a career-best 13 rebounds last Wednesday against Brescia University.

Haithcock had a big game, dominating in the paint from the opening tip to lead USI to a 90-48 win against Brescia inside Screaming Eagles Arena and in USI’s first home game since November 23.

Haithcock, a senior forward, earned her eighth career double-double with 24 points and 13 boards.

Wednesday’s performance was Haithcock’s seventh career 20-point game and third of the season.

Haithcock has been on a roll lately, scoring 14 or more points in four straight games for USI.

She was one of five USI players to score 10 or more against Brescia.

The last time USI had five players reach double figures was January 20, 2022, against the University of Illinois Springfield.

On the season, Haithcock is tied for the team lead and second in the OVC at 14.5 points per game.

She is the leading shot-taker this season for USI.

Officials say the senior is 67-for-136 from the field at 49.3 percent, which is also good for third in OVC.

She has also added 5.1 rebounds per contest.

According to the press release, defensively, Haithcock tops USI with 12 blocks.

Haithcock and the Screaming Eagles (6-5) return to action to start the Ohio Valley Conference season Thursday at home against Southeast Missouri State University for a 5 p.m. contest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.