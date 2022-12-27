Polar Plunge
Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
Cheddar's sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Connecticut firefighter dies from injuries sustained at house fire