Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Salvation Army say they managed to raise $261,000 in Red Kettle funds.

Alex Rahman with Evansville Salvation Army says they came up almost $50,000 shy of their $310,000 goal.

The organization says they are still able to move forward with their Pathway of Hope Program and upgrade the food pantry that allows families to shop for themselves.

For those of you who are still interested in donating, you can do so on the Salvation Army website here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.