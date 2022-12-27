Polar Plunge
Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road today to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system.

Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.

Cheddar’s management could not give a comment at this time.

It is unclear when the restaurant will be reopened.

We have reached out to Cheddar’s corporate but have not yet heard back.

