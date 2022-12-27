Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager facing rape charges was in court Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Luke Pokorney is charged with six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and strangulation.

Pokorney was released on a $25,000 cash bond a few days after his arrest in early December.

His attorney has asked for four of the counts to be dismissed. The court is taking the matter under advisement, and an attorney conference is now set for January 19. A review hearing is set for January 25.

Pokorney was a Central High School athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.

