Aurora Evansville closed due to burst pipe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some businesses and homes are dealing with burst pipes after the extreme cold.

One place to fall victim is Aurora Evansville.

Officials there say they are completely shut down due to a burst pipe in their building.

They say there is water damage, and they are working to reopen.

For now, there is nobody in the office for phone coverage.

Aurora is a non-profit that works to help local people dealing with homelessness.

