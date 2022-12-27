Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aurora Evansville closed due to burst pipe

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some businesses and homes are dealing with burst pipes after the extreme cold.

One place to fall victim is Aurora Evansville.

Officials there say they are completely shut down due to a burst pipe in their building.

They say there is water damage, and they are working to reopen.

For now, there is nobody in the office for phone coverage.

Aurora is a non-profit that works to help local people dealing with homelessness.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

Latest News

Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated
New Irish Pub opening in Fall of 2023
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
20-year-old Davion Perez
Man arrested after stabbing in Owensboro, police say
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line