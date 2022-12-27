Polar Plunge
On Alert: A.M. Slick Spots

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early this morning, on Alert for slick roads due to patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow. Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy sunny as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer as high temps surge into the upper 40s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows only dropping to 40-degrees.

Thursday, cloudy and warmer with scattered afternoon rain as high temps stretch into the upper 50s.

