EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny but cold Christmas Day with highs in the lower 20s, snow returns to the forecast on Monday. Another fast-moving clipper system will bring snow this morning under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, so slick roads are possible with some improvements this afternoon. Snow accumulations ½ inch up to 2 inches. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers as low temps drop to 20-degrees.

Warmer air will filter in for the rest of the week as winds turn to the south. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the low to mid-30s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer as high temps surge into the upper 40s.

