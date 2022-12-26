Polar Plunge
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.(Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – In the spirit of giving, a nonprofit organization in Wisconsin partnered with the community to make sure families in need had something to be grateful for this holiday season.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County provided financial support and gifts for over 600 families in the area.

They took it a step further and surprised a server at Gus’s Diner with a generous tip as she worked on Christmas day.

“I came in thinking it’s Christmas, it’s going to be a good day anyways because it’s Christmas and everywhere else is closed, so of course, it’s busy in here,” said Callie Blue who has been working at the restaurant for more than five years. “A man came in and tipped me $1,000 this morning.”

Blue received the money directly from the president and CEO of BGCDC, Michael Johnson, who has spent Christmas day the last 20 years hand-delivering presents to those in need.

“Whether it’s financially, educationally or even if it’s these little things by connecting them to resources, you know, in the community, we can’t transform kids’ lives without helping to remove some of these barriers,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they have no plans of stopping the tradition, embodying the true meaning of Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

