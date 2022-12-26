Polar Plunge
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released

Name of I-69 crash victim announced
Name of I-69 crash victim announced
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday.

Previous: VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69

The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr.

Fleming Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say an autopsy is currently pending for the cause of death.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

