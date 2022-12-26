Trevor Lakes named two-time OVC Newcomer of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball graduate forward Trevor Lakes was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ split at the Indiana Classic at Purdue University Ft. Wayne last week. The weekly honor is the second for Lakes this season.

The graduate forward started his week with a collegiate career-best 30-point performance in the 87-74 win over Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis. He tied a USI and Ohio Valley Conference record with 10 three-point field goals in the victory.

Lakes finished the week with a double-double, posting 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, in USI’s loss to Ft. Wayne, 83-59. The double-double was Lakes’ second of the season with all 10 rebounds coming on the defensive end.

For the week, Lakes averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He also shot 43.3 percent from the field (13-30) and 54.2 percent from long range (13-24).

USI (7-6) starts OVC action this weekend when it hosts Southeast Missouri State University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena and when it goes on the road to visit Eastern Illinois University Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tip in Charleston, Illinois.

The Eagles, who have won four of their last five games, have four players averaging in double-digits and led by senior guard Jelani Simmons, who is posting 14.3 points per game. Lakes follows Simmons in the scoring column with 12.9 points per outing.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Swope and senior forward Jacob Polakovich round out the double-digit scorers with 10.9 points and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Polakovich also leads the team on the glass with 9.8 rebounds per contest.

SEMO comes to visit Screaming Eagles Arena amid a seven-game losing streak and a 5-8 record after non-conference action. They play at at 7:30 p.m. central Thursday.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

