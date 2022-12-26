Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen enters the transfer portal
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen announced he has entered the transfer portal.
He completed 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards this season against Indiana State.
The 2021 Mr. Football and state champion from Gibson Southern High School was a four-star quarterback and was the second-highest rated quarterback prospect in Purdue history by 247Sports.
Allen’s announcement follows coach Jeff Brohm’s departure to take over the Louisville football program.
[PREVIOUS: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach]
There is no word yet on where Allen will be going.
Purdue is getting ready to take on No. 17 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.