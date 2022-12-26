Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk.

It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go to a friends house in Boonville with this girlfriend and her children.

They say witnesses tell them Winnett decided he wanted to drive, but he had been drinking.

They say his girlfriend took the keys, but he grabbed her by the arm and dragged her to the ground. They say he then kicked her in the stomach, then ran out to the car.

Police say the two children ran out to try stop Winnett.

They say he put the car in reverse, and almost ran them over.

Police say a family friend pulled in behind Winnett, blocking him.

They say one of the children was hanging out of the passenger side of the car after trying to reach in and get the keys.

Police say Winnett put the car in drive, spun out snow and ice, and drove through the yard and onto the street, all while the child was still hanging on.

They say the child was about to get out without being run over, but he says Winnett hit him in the face during the incident.

Police say a deputy pulled Winnett over on Wimberg Avenue. They say his license expired in 2015.

Officers say Winnett is on probation for multiple counts of battery on public safety officials.

His new charges include domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

