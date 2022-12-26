Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a man missing out of Kentucky was found dead in Indiana.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to Facebook and said 22-year-old Jacobi Gray was last heard from last Thursday Night.

Deputies now say his body was found in Perry County about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Details are limited as to what happened, but we are reaching out to officials for more information.

