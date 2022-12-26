Polar Plunge
Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at a dump in Las Vegas and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the animal was “dumped and left to die.”

Police said that animal control responded and rushed the dog to the animal hospital for treatment. Despite best efforts, officials said the dog died on Christmas eve.

According to Nye County, the public provided “invaluable tips” that led to the identification and capture of the suspect, identified as Apolonio Aniceto, 85, of Pahrump.

Police said that a tip led them to Aniceto’s residence, where they discovered another dog that belonged to the suspect who was in bad shape and suffering some sort of unknown medical issue.

Nye County said the second dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian in Las Vegas.

That dog “had to be euthanized due to being in critical, irreversible condition as a result of anti-freeze poisoning,” according to police.

Police said Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.

