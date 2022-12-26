EPD: 2 teens found with guns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars.

Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away.

They were both stopped and taken into custody.

Police say one was a juvenile who had a gun in his pocket. They say he admitted to taking it from a car.

The other person, 18-year-old Denyae Burris, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

Police say he also had a gun and wouldn’t stop yelling during his arrest.

Denyae Burris (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.