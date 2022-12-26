Polar Plunge
EPD: 2 teens found with guns

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars.

Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away.

They were both stopped and taken into custody.

Police say one was a juvenile who had a gun in his pocket. They say he admitted to taking it from a car.

The other person, 18-year-old Denyae Burris, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

Police say he also had a gun and wouldn’t stop yelling during his arrest.

