Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night.

It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd.

Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried to say he wasn’t the driver.

They say he was uneasy on his feet and then admitted driving and drinking.

Deputies say Risner failed field sobriety tests and had a B.A.C. of .200,

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

