Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69.
They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m.
Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out.
She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to the hospital.
There was a second crash behind it involving two cars. Officials say those involved were checked out by emergency crews on scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with a complaint of head pain.
