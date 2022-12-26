Live look: Watch for slick roads on Mon. morning drive

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are hearing of slide offs in parts of the Tri-State.

One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail.

There was also a crash on I-64.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 37. It’s not clear if that one was related to the snow.

We are under another Winter Weather Advisory.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says city road crews were out starting around 4 a.m.

Emergency Management Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, shared a look at the conditions Monday morning on the Owensboro Bypass.

Indiana State Police shared a look at conditions around 6 a.m. in Pike County.

