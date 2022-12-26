Polar Plunge
Live look: Watch for slick roads on Mon. morning drive

Snow falls Monday morning
Snow falls Monday morning(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are hearing of slide offs in parts of the Tri-State.

One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail.

There was also a crash on I-64.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 37. It’s not clear if that one was related to the snow.

We are under another Winter Weather Advisory.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says city road crews were out starting around 4 a.m.

Click here to see the 14 First Alert Interceptor with a live look at road conditions. Go to the secondary stream.

Emergency Management Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, shared a look at the conditions Monday morning on the Owensboro Bypass. Click here to see the video.

Indiana State Police shared a look at conditions around 6 a.m. in Pike County.

Watch the rest of Sunrise Headlines here:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

