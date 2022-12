EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire.

They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave.

The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire.

Nobody has been arrested.

