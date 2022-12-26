On alert for wintry weather tonight, big warm-up to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although the bulk of the snow has fallen, we remain on alert overnight as one more round of light, scattered snow or wintry mix will be possible this evening. Any accumulation will be minor, likely less than half an inch. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight, so any roads that are slushy or wet will likely refreeze, so watch for slick spots and patches of black ice.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but most likely dry. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 30s, so some of us will briefly climb above freezing during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Wednesday is when we see a big shift in our weather pattern. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds from the south at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph will push noticeably warmer air into the Tri-State, pushing our temperatures into the upper 40s!

That flow of southerly air will continue through the end of the week, sending our high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s from Thursday through the start of next week (and next year). However, rain also returns to the forecast. A few showers are possible Thursday, but rain is likely Friday and may linger into the weekend. Another system will then bring us additional rain chances to start next week.

