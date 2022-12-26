Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On alert for wintry weather tonight, big warm-up to end the week

Newscast recording
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although the bulk of the snow has fallen, we remain on alert overnight as one more round of light, scattered snow or wintry mix will be possible this evening. Any accumulation will be minor, likely less than half an inch. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight, so any roads that are slushy or wet will likely refreeze, so watch for slick spots and patches of black ice.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but most likely dry. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 30s, so some of us will briefly climb above freezing during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Wednesday is when we see a big shift in our weather pattern. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds from the south at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph will push noticeably warmer air into the Tri-State, pushing our temperatures into the upper 40s!

That flow of southerly air will continue through the end of the week, sending our high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s from Thursday through the start of next week (and next year). However, rain also returns to the forecast. A few showers are possible Thursday, but rain is likely Friday and may linger into the weekend. Another system will then bring us additional rain chances to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co.
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Crash on Highway 41 near I-69 Monday morning
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
35-year-old James Reed
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
EPD: 2 teens found with guns

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 12/26 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 12/26 4 p.m.
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
12/26 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/26 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Snow falls Monday morning
Roads improving after Monday morning snow