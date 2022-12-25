Polar Plunge
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson

Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m.

Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house when the fire started.

The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.

The fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.

