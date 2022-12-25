Fire destroys trailer in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m.

Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house when the fire started.

The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.

The fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.