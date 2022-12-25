Polar Plunge
1-2″ of snow for Monday

60′s for the end of the week
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies for Christmas Day with highs in the lower 20s.   Another fast-moving system will bring snow to the Tri-State late Sunday night through Monday.  A Winter Weather Advisory for 1-2″ of snow is in effect until noon on Monday.   Snow will likely move in by the Monday morning commute, so slick roads are possible.   Snow should end in the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 30.   Milder air will filter in for the rest of the week as winds turn to the south.  Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 30s, our first time above freezing in nearly 4 days.  Wednesday and Thursday will be milder with highs in the 50s Wednesday and 60s on Thursday.   Rain and possible thunderstorms will move in on Friday and will linger into the weekend.

