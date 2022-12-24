Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Feds sentence Evansville man over 9 years in prison for trafficking offense
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges

Latest News

A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Mall of America ends lockdown after reported shooting
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Shopper describes moments after shots at Mall of America
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side