Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Carla Howard has been bell ringing on and off throughout the years for the Salvation Army.

“I’m a lending shoulder, a listening ear, they can talk to, vent to,” Howard said. “Ask for prayer requests and I pray for them.”

On Friday, she braced for the cold, layering up as much as she could.

“I’m a bell ringer, we know better,” Howard said.

To her surprise, she was ringing inside.

“I’m hot, warm, but it’s good to be on the inside as cold as it is outside,” Howard said.

The Salvation Army was allowed to move inside of a few of the partner stores so their bell ringers would not be outside in the harsh conditions.

“We wouldn’t have been out today bell ringing at all if it wasn’t for our store partners allowing us to come inside,” said Alex Rahman, Director of Community Engagement for the Salvation Army.

Rahman says for the stores that couldn’t accommodate them indoors, they won’t be bell ringing in those locations until temperatures improve greatly.

As for Howard, this year is her final year ringing. She’s learned a lot over the years on and off in her time as a ringer, but her favorite part are the faces she meets, and the people she helps.

“I love my customers, I love the children,” Howard said.

She recalled one woman who thanked her for her ringing.

“She said, ‘I want to thank you for what you’re doing, because I’m one of the families that you’re helping,’” Howard said. “I didn’t care how bad my legs and feet were hurting, I got back up, I said ‘let me make some more money.’”

Rahman says it’s people like Carla Howard that make their red kettle campaigns successful.

“Her heart is in the right place,” Howard said. “She loves people, she loves the lord, you can see that in everything she does.”

