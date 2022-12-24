Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ reopens Saturday after two-day weather closure

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins Thanksgiving
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins Thanksgiving
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” is reopening Christmas Eve after having to cancel due to the winter weather.

According to a press release, “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” was cancelled because of the severe weather conditions from the past two days.

The hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve are still from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular nightly hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will be running through January 1.

Carriage rides will not be available at this time.

For more information on this event visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County...
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear holds briefing on winter weather
David Fisher (left) and Corey Fisher (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested after threatening each other with a shotgun
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69