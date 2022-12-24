‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ reopens Saturday after two-day weather closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” is reopening Christmas Eve after having to cancel due to the winter weather.

According to a press release, “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” was cancelled because of the severe weather conditions from the past two days.

The hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve are still from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular nightly hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will be running through January 1.

Carriage rides will not be available at this time.

For more information on this event visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.