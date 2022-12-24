Polar Plunge
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side.

Owners say this will be their biggest space yet.

They are hoping to open the new location in the summer of 2023.

