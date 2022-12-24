Polar Plunge
Gov. Beshear holds briefing on winter weather

Governor Andy Beshear
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Saturday morning to discuss the cold winter weather.

During his briefing, Governor Beshear stated to stay home and stay off the roads as much as possible while crews help clear the roadways.

Governor Beshear stated there are currently 43,239 power outages in Kentucky.

The State of Emergency Operations Center is still open and operating as of now.

Beshear says that while at home you should let water trickle out of the faucet, check your heating system, and keep generators outside.

He says this still an active weather event.

To watch the entire briefing go to his Facebook page or his YouTube channel.

