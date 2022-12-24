Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car.

According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene they found blue Kia Optima parked and running in front of the gas station lobby doors.

Police say they found a man sleeping in the car and were able to wake him when they announced themselves.

Officials say once police announced themselves the man tried to put his car into gear where he was then ordered by police to keep the car parked.

Police say when they escorted him out of the car they asked him his name which he told them was James Roach.

Police say they were then able to identify the man’s real name which is James Reed.

Officials say Reed was found to have two felony warrants for his arrest.

The affidavit states that Reed then fled the scene through an alley and then made his way south on Frederick Street.

Police say they caught Reed in the 1800 block of Waggoner Avenue.

Officials say Reed was then placed in a patrol car and escorted back to the gas station.

Police say they searched Reed’s car to find a small lockbox in the floorboard of the driver’s seat where Reed was seated.

Officials confirm inside the box was a plastic bag containing a brown power-like substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Police say they found a second bag that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police confirm they also located a round orange pill identified as Alprazolam which is also known as a Schedule IV drug.

Officials say Reed was found to also be a habitual traffic violator and was previously charged in 2019.

Police say Reed began showing signs of overdosing and appeared to have fallen asleep.

The affidavit stated emergency services arrived on scene and Reed was then transported to St. Vincent for jail clearance.

Officials say Reed was later booked into Vanderburgh County Community Corrections and is charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, methamphetamines’, a schedule IV drug, paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and operating while habitual traffic violator with a prior conviction.

