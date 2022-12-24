EPD: 2 men arrested after threatening each other with a shotgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville men were arrested Friday night after making threats to each other using a shotgun.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Tennessee Street a little after 6 p.m. Friday in response to a fight in progress.

Officials say before police arrived they were informed that the fight in progress was between two brothers, Corey Fisher and David Fisher.

Police say two juveniles were inside the residence and said that Corey had a shotgun and was threatening to shoot his brother David.

According to the affidavit, after knocking on the door to the residence Corey Fisher answered the door where he was then placed in handcuffs.

Police say they entered the house were they found the two juveniles and David Fisher.

Officials say David was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the back of the residence.

Police say when David was questioned on what was happening he stated that he had been asleep and no fight had transpired between him and Corey.

Officials say David stated that the brothers may have had a verbal argument but not a physical argument and when they asked why blood was on David’s shirt he stated it was from a medical condition.

Police say when Corey was questioned he stated that they had a verbal argument over bills and that no guns were involved and the there was no physical fight.

After speaking with Corey, police say they spoke with the two juveniles who said they saw Corey walk to David’s room with a black colored long gun where Corey stated that if David ever put the gun in Corey’s face ever again he would kill him.

When questioned again, police say Corey eventually told them earlier that day David went into Corey’s room and threatened to kill him.

Officials say Corey stated that David left the shotgun in his room and Corey had went to put it back in David’s room and threw it on the floor.

Police say they spoke to David again where he then told police Corey had walked into his room and threatened to kill him with the shotgun before police arrived.

Officials say David stated that Corey threw the shotgun into David’s room once police arrived.

When asked by police, David told them the gun was a black 12 gauge shotgun and that it was in his closet in his bedroom.

Police say after hearing for both brothers, David and Corey were both booked and transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Both David and Corey were charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a loaded firearm.

