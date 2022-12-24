Cold and sunny Christmas, Alert Day for more snow Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold conditions improve slightly for Christmas Day, but we are on alert for additional snow on Monday before a big warm-up to close out the year.

Tonight will be cold but mostly clear with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper single digits and wind chills around 0 to -5° by the end of the night.

Christmas Day will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills ranging from the upper single digits to low teens during the afternoon.

Clouds quickly roll in Sunday night as temperatures dip back into the mid teens. Snow showers are likely late Sunday night into Monday. It looks like the heaviest snow will fall Monday morning, but a few light, scattered snow showers will remain possible into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1 to 2″ of additional snow from this system. It may be difficult to get accurate snow measurements because this will be falling on top of the snow we received Thursday night that has yet to melt.

Tuesday will start out with some clouds, but we will see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 30s and light winds.

Warmer air will blow in from the south on Wednesday, pushing our temperatures into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. As that flow of warm air continues, our temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s for the last three days of 2022. However, a few showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, then scattered rain seems likely Friday and Saturday.

