Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold weather is just getting started, and so are some holiday shoppers.

Our 14 News crews report the Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center and Lloyd Crossing parking lots were packed with cars on Friday.

Walmart employees say some shoppers came in to buy snow gear as early as 6 a.m. They say the stores’ snow supplies are “selling like crazy.” Walmart holiday shopper, Charles Rice, says he’s familiar with the cold weather because the winters are severe back home in Michigan.

“It’s Christmas time,” said Rice. “It’s the reason, not just the season, so you know, I had to get some last-minute items.”

Rice says shopping in the severe winter weather was worth it. A few of the other shoppers we spoke with say they couldn’t resist shopping on Friday. They said even in the cold, they had to finish marking off those holiday shopping lists.

Phoenix, Arizona native, Ashley Clower, is one of the Evansville holiday shoppers that were out Friday morning. Clower says she didn’t know what to expect from the weather. She says she is driving slowly and keeping the holiday spirit alive, even in the dangerously cold weather.

“It’s exciting you know,” said Clower. “Being able to get out and help Santa a little.”

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless an emergency arises that requires them to drive. They also say if you must go outside be sure to bundle up and drive slowly.

