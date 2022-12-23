Wind Chill Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning wind chills -14 to -33 with blowing snow. Bitter cold mixed with scattered snow as high temps only reach 6-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temperatures drop to 3-degrees.

Saturday, cloudy then becoming partly sunny and cold as temps recover into the mid-teens. Morning wind chills -13 to -17.

Sunday, mostly sunny and not as cold as high temps reach 20-degrees.

