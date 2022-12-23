Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg.
According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street.
Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found the victim he had a gunshot wound to his leg.
During the investigation, they say it was found that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old James Finley, and victim were arguing.
According to a release, Finley fired two shots, one striking the victim.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
