Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg.

According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street.

Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found the victim he had a gunshot wound to his leg.

During the investigation, they say it was found that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old James Finley, and victim were arguing.

According to a release, Finley fired two shots, one striking the victim.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

