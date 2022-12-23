Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69

Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County...
Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say it happened on Interstate 69 near Boonville-New Harmony Road.

State troopers on scene told 14 News that a car was traveling southbound before crossing the median and hitting another car head-on.

According to a press release, several people were trapped in both cars and had to be pulled out by the Scott Township Fire Department. Deputies say one person is dead and multiple others were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials say a crash reconstruction team was sent to the scene and will determine the cause of the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person who died at a later time.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning

Latest News

Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather
Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather
In Evansville, IN
Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather
VCSO: Crews respond to crash with injuries on I-69
VCSO: Crews respond to crash with injuries on I-69
Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather
Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather