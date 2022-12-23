VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say it happened on Interstate 69 near Boonville-New Harmony Road.

State troopers on scene told 14 News that a car was traveling southbound before crossing the median and hitting another car head-on.

According to a press release, several people were trapped in both cars and had to be pulled out by the Scott Township Fire Department. Deputies say one person is dead and multiple others were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials say a crash reconstruction team was sent to the scene and will determine the cause of the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person who died at a later time.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.