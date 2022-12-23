Polar Plunge
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy morning at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Many area officials along with the Sheriff’s Office broke ground on the upcoming jail improvement project.

The expansion will allow for 136 new beds. As of now, jail officials say they hold about 700 inmates, but only 550 beds, which forces them to house more than 100 of those inmates in other jails.

Officials say work on the project is set to begin in the spring of 2023 and it will take about 16-20 months to complete. They are hoping it will be finished by the fall of 2024.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he’s excited to finally see this project happen, and has been pushing for it for six years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

