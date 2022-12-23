Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As an arctic front continues its trek around the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region, power companies are on standby.

It’s an event they have been eyeing since it became a large concern for the region.

“[There are] Folks that were scheduled to be off on Friday and Saturday, but they’re ready, they’re ready to respond if needed,” said Kentucky Utility spokesperson Daniel Lowry.

“We have people in place, our crews are staffed, and we’re ready to respond,” said Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist for CenterPoint Energy.

“We’re making plans to ensure that our line workers, damage assessors, vegetation crews, are all ready to respond,” said McKenzie Barbknecht, Senior Communications Manager for Duke Energy.

CenterPoint Energy, Kentucky Utility and Duke Energy are making sure crews, if called upon, will also be safe in the conditions.

“They will have to take breaks, they’ll have to stay warm, they’ll have to warm up in their trucks, they’ll have to make sure that above all, they’re safe,” Lowry said.

“We’ll make sure that our crews stay warm, and that they’re rotating so that we can get people back on as quickly as possible, and keep everyone safe,” Merris said.

Barbknecht says people should have things on hand in case of a power outage.

“Charge your phones, make sure you have a portable radio ready to monitor the weather conditions, make sure your flashlights are working well,” Barbknecht said. “Those are all really good steps folks can take to prepare in advance.”

Barbknecht and the other companies added that people without power will need to be alert and patient. If there’s an outage, give them a call or text. Downed powerlines? Stay away from the lines as they could be live.

The winds can add extra obstacles to power trucks working throughout the night.

“If we’re looking at really high winds like the ones we are anticipating, those are gonna need to drop to a certain point before we’re able to get bucket trucks up in the sky,” Barbknecht said. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, we’ll get crews out there to turn the lights back on.”

For Indiana customers:

CenterPoint Energy - Call 1(800) 227-1376, or text OUT to 832-12. More information is available on their website . - Call 1(800) 227-1376, or textto 832-12. More information is available on their

Duke Energy - Text OUT to 578-01 to report an outage. Information on outages and to sign up for alerts are available on their - Textto 578-01 to report an outage. Information on outages and to sign up for alerts are available on their website

For Kentucky customers:

Kentucky Utility - Information on how to report an outage is on their - Information on how to report an outage is on their website

Kenergy - Visit their for more information on outages in your area. - Visit their website for more information on outages in your area.

