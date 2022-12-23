Polar Plunge
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County 911 is letting the public know of several warming centers that you can use if needed.

They say the Central City Fire Department will be used for fire victims and stranded drivers.

A couple of other places include:

  • Bremen Community Center
  • Drakesboro Community Center
  • Mulenberg County Senior Citizens Center
  • Graham Fire Department

According to officials, some churches are also being opened as well.

You can find a list of more warming centers here.

