Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County 911 is letting the public know of several warming centers that you can use if needed.

They say the Central City Fire Department will be used for fire victims and stranded drivers.

A couple of other places include:

Bremen Community Center

Drakesboro Community Center

Mulenberg County Senior Citizens Center

Graham Fire Department

According to officials, some churches are also being opened as well.

You can find a list of more warming centers here.

