Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

(file)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after they were called to an armed robbery Thursday.

According to a press release that happened at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street.

Officers say when they arrived employees told them a man came into the store and robbed them at gun point.

HPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
Madisonville Fire Department makes Christmas music video
MFD creates Christmas music video with *Nsync classic

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash