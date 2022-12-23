HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after they were called to an armed robbery Thursday.

According to a press release that happened at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street.

Officers say when they arrived employees told them a man came into the store and robbed them at gun point.

HPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

