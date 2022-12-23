Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some bitter cold temps today. The wind chill is a main concern.
That’s why power companies spent a lot of time before the snow storm to prep for an outage.
This morning, many customers are left in the dark.
Blowing snow and dangerous temps causing a no travel advisory in parts of North Dakota.
It’s all happening right before Christmas.
Authorities say at least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Evansville.
It happened on Ray Becker Parkway and Ohio Street Thursday night.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.