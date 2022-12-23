Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some bitter cold temps today. The wind chill is a main concern.

That’s why power companies spent a lot of time before the snow storm to prep for an outage.

This morning, many customers are left in the dark.

Blowing snow and dangerous temps causing a no travel advisory in parts of North Dakota.

It’s all happening right before Christmas.

Authorities say at least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Evansville.

It happened on Ray Becker Parkway and Ohio Street Thursday night.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Jennifer Sigler
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
WFIE Alert Day
Winter Storm Warning
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
Madisonville Fire Department makes Christmas music video
MFD creates Christmas music video with *Nsync classic

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say at least three people were injured after a...
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash