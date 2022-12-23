Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport was busy with holiday travelers and those trying to get either into or out of town in time to beat the cold weather.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the airport, two people sit, waiting.

It’s Cora Davis and her husband, who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their son, Specialist Bill Jarrett.

He’s 173rd Airborne, and has been in Italy for three years now.

It’s a waiting game.

Then, Davis spots him.

In a flurry of emotions, she and her husband greet their son on his long-awaited homecoming.

They had to wait even longer for this moment.

He was stuck in France for an extra day, so the group hug the three shared at the terminal was even sweeter.

For them, some incoming winter weather is no big deal.

“Honestly, like once I got from Paris to America, as far as I was concerned, I could deal with any delay. Just being back in America was the big deal,” says Jarrett.

“I don’t like airplanes, and with this winter weather, I was very nervous about the weather. I was so afraid that it was going to be postponed again. I was ready to get in my car and drive to Atlanta,” says Davis.

So after three years of waiting, it’s time to go home.

“It’s awesome. It’s been a long time,” says Jarrett, “I’ve been away for like three years. It’s great to be back in America for good now.”

”God has blessed me,” says Davis while holding onto Jarrett’s arm, “and I am the most blessed woman on the planet at this very moment.”

